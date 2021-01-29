Man sought by Glendale police in fatal stabbing of fiancée

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Glendale say they are searching for a man who is considered a suspect in the fatal stabbing of his fiancée. They say 31-year-old Arnulfo Rivera-Jimenez is wanted for questioning in the death of Marissa Canedo-Gonzalez last week.

Police say they were called out to a home about a reported fight on Jan. 21. Officers found 29-year-old Marissa Canedo-Gonzalez inside the home with multiple stab wounds.

She was rushed to a hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead. Witnesses told police that Canedo-Gonzalez was arguing with her fiancé when things turned violent. They say Rivera-Jimenez stabbed her multiple times, then ran from the home. Detectives believe Rivera-Jimenez may have driven to Mexico.

