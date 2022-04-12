Man shot Monday, April 4 at South 12th Avenue and West Ajo Way dies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department says a man shot Monday, April 4 at South 12th Avenue and West Ajo Way has died.
Police confirm 20-year-old Emiliano Lugo died after he was shot in a shopping center at 3787 S 12th Ave.
A woman was also injured in the shooting.
Officers arrested two 17-year-olds Tuesday, April 5 in connection with the shooting.
Both now face first-degree murder charges.
