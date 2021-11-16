Man sentenced to prison for getting fake loans in older victims' names

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson man was sentenced to prison for financially exploiting vulnerable adults.

According to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Hector Andres Aleman was sentenced to three years in prison Nov. 4 after pleading guilty to attempted fraudulent schemes and artifices.

Aleman was accused of applying for loans in the name of victims without their authorization or knowledge. He would then keep the funds for himself.

He was ordered to pay restitution of at $139,369.39 to CUNA Mutual Group, $32,046 to one victim and $10,000 to Pima Federal Credit Union.

