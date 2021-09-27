Watch
Man sentenced in 2019 crash that killed motorcyclist

Posted at 11:48 AM, Sep 27, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man was sentenced to six years in prison for a 2019 deadly crash.

Mickey Antonio was sentenced in the Dec. 4, 2019 crash with 52-year-old motorcyclist Dale Foxworthy, who died three days later.

According to police, Antonio drove an SUV and failed to stop at the intersection of North Castro and West Laguna when his car hit and killed Antonio.

Police say Antonio was under the influence during the wreck.

On Aug. 20, he pleaded guilty to negligent homicide.

Antonio received credit for 174 days served.

