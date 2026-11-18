TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An internet blogger—sent to prison on allegations of harassing a city of Tucson prosecutor- is getting out of prison and put back on probation because of the possibility some of the evidence against him was faked.

Lane Myers was brought back from State Prison for Judge Douglas Metcalf to decide if he’d reverse his decision to revoke Myers probation and send Myers to prison.

Judge Metcalf gave Myers about three years probation after he pleaded guilty to stalking and harassing City of Tucson Prosecutor Matthew Walker and his wife Shannon in a variety of ways, including through YouTube videos and by disclosing where Shannon Walker works. Walker had prosecuted Myers for some misdemeanor offenses.

But the Walkers say Myers broke terms of probation by posting new videos and sending new harassing emails. That led Judge Metcalf to revoke Myers probation and send him to prison.

But last month Tucson Police served a search warrant on the Walker family home, saying internet traffic from some of the threatening emails traced back to the Walkers’ internet address.

That led to Tuesday’s hearing, where Judge Metcalf ordered Myers out of prison and back on probation, at least while the investigation continues.

Revoking Myers probation was based on new video postings and the emails now called into question.

We asked Myers attorney, Mark Resnick, if Myers could still go back to prison because of the videos, even if it’s proven the email evidence was faked.

“Well, there's always the potential. The entirety of the case rests upon.

The testimony of people whose I believe credibility is now called into question by the ongoing investigation,

Craig Smith: So that may overturn the whole case?

Resnick: “That may overturn everything because, you know it rests on shifting sands."

But Myers is free on probation while Pima County prosecutors investigate the emails. The City of Tucson has put City Prosecutor Matthew Walker on paid leave while the investigation continues. The Pima County Attorney’s Office is not commenting on whether one or both of the Walkers could face charges if it’s proved the email evidence was faked.

