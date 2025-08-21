Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Plea reached in Tucson murder case where mountain lions partially ate remains

24-year-old Daylan Thorton will be sentenced for negligent homicide.
Posted

The 24-year-old man who was charged with first-degree murder after his traveling partner's remains were found along the Pima Canyon Trail, partially eaten by mountain lions, has taken a plea.

Daylan Thornton has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and concealing a dead body.

The Pima County Sheriff's investigators' report said Thornton traveled to Tucson from Oklahoma with 66-year-old Steven Mark Brashear in December of 2019.

Thornton admitted he left Brashear injured to die along the Pima Canyon Trail, and he gave a reason.

He said Brashear was busy on the app Grindr, a gay dating app, and did not pay attention to him on the road trip.

Brashear was reported missing.

Thornton was captured in Brashear's vehicle.

