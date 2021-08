TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man has pleaded guilty to burning a church in February.

Daniel Peterson pleaded guilty to arson of a structure and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited possessor. Both are class four felonies.

In February, Pima County Sheriff's deputies arrested him for setting fire to Victory Worship Center, 2651 W. Ruthrauff Road.

The building's front glass was shattered and there was about $9,000 in damages to equipment, furniture and carpeting.