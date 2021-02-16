PCSD: Suspect arrested in connection to church arson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department says a suspect has been arrested in connection to a church arson.

On Monday, deputies were called out to Victory Worship Center located at 2651 West Ruthrauff Road around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a possible burglary, according to PCSD. Upon arrival, deputies found the front glass door had been shattered.

The suspect was found inside the church, where he was taken into custody, PCSD says. The suspect has identified the suspect as 44-year-old Daniel Peterson.

PCSD says deputies also discovered approximately $9,000 worth of damages to equipment, furniture, and carpeting.

Peterson is charged with Arson of a Structure, Criminal Damage, Aggravated Criminal Damage of a place of worship, and Burglary, which are all felony offenses.

He was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

PCSD officials say: