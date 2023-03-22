Man pleads guilty to assaulting two Border Patrol agents

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man from Mexico pled guilty recently to two charges of assault against two Border Patrol agents back in May of 2022.

Miguel Angel Acatzihua-Temoxtle, 26, ran from the two agents near the Baboquivari Mountains while the agents were looking for several groups of undocumented individuals in the area, according to reports.

It was at that time Acatzihua-Temoxtle ran from them, reportedly "kicking several large boulders" toward them from a higher vantage point in a wash. When the agents did catch and attempt to detain him, Acatzihua-Temoxtle physically assaulted both agents, documents show, using their flashlight and a lanyard.

He was charged with two counts of assault:



Assault on a Federal Officer Resulting in Bodily Injury

Assault on a Federal Officer with the Use of a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

Acatzihua-Temoxtle faces up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 for each charge.

