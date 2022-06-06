Migrant accused of assaulting Border Patrol agents

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man accused of assaulting agents faces federal charges.
Mexican citizen Miguel Angel Acatzihua-Temoxtle, 25, will appear in federal court to face charges of assault on a federal officer with the use of a deadly or dangerous weapon.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Acatzihua-Temoxtle kicked several large boulders to slow agents who were pursuing groups of undocumented migrants who were passing through Baboquivari Mountain Range May 31. Acatzihua-Temoxtle also allegedly tried to strangle one agent with his own lanyard.
Acatzihua-Temoxtle faces as much as 20 years in prison or a $250,000 fine.
