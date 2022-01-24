Man pleads guilty in hit-and-run that left 8-year-old dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man pleaded guilty in a June hit-and-run wreck in which an 8-year-old died.

Brent William Youvella was arrested after he allegedly drove a 2015 Chevy Camaro that ran a red light and caused a crash with a 2015 Chevy Camaro and a 2017 Hyundai Sonata at Congress Street and Grande Avenue. Yarel Ruiz, 8, died in the wreck.

Police say Youvella drove away.

On Jan. 11, Youvella pleaded guilty to manslaughter and leaving the scene after causing an accident resulting in death.

He will be sentenced Feb. 22.

