8-year-old killed in Tucson hit-and-run crash; suspect arrested

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An 8-year-old succumbed to her injuries two days after a hit-and-run crash left her and others severely injured on Tucson's west side Tuesday night.

The Tucson Police Department says they arrested 35-year-old Brent William Youvella Thursday morning in connection with the crash. He was booked into Pima County Jail on a felony charge of leaving the scene of a serious-injury/fatal collision.

Tucson Police Department Brent William Youvella

The crash happened Tuesday night at the intersection of Congress Street and Grande Avenue, just west of I-10 and involved a 2015 Chevy Camaro and a 2017 Hyundai Sonata. Police say the driver of the Camaro had left the scene by the time officers arrived. Paramedics rushed four victims to the hospital -- three with serious injuries and one with minor injuries.

On Thursday, police learned that one of the victims -- identified as 8-year-old Yarel Ruiz -- had died.

The Tucson Police Department says traffic investigators determined the Camaro was heading west on Congress and ran a red light at the intersection. The Sonata was heading north on Grande when the Camaro smashed into it.

Youvella was booked into Pima County Jail. No bond had been set as of Thursday morning.

Police cite failure to stop at a red light and excessive speed by Youvella as factors that led to the crash.