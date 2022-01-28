Man killed Friday near Wetmore Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An earlier version of this story included the wrong day of the killing.

Police say a man was killed at a building complex on Wetmore Road.

Rafael Martinez, 48, died after police found him at a complex in the 800 block of East Wetmore just before 9 a.m. Friday.

Witnesses say Martinez was in an argument before he was killed. He was found wounded and taken to the hospital, where he died.

Those with information should call 88-CRIME.

