Man hospitalized after stabbing on Speedway and Kolb

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person is in the hospital after a stabbing near East Speedway Boulevard and North Kolb Road.
The Tucson Police Department said a man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police say no suspect is in custody.
They are on the scene investigating what lead up to the stabbing.
