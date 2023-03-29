Watch Now
Man hospitalized after stabbing on Speedway and Kolb

Posted at 8:36 PM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 23:36:18-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person is in the hospital after a stabbing near East Speedway Boulevard and North Kolb Road.

The Tucson Police Department said a man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say no suspect is in custody.

They are on the scene investigating what lead up to the stabbing.

