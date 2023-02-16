Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal & Regional News

Actions

Man hospitalized after stabbing at El Con Mall

El Con Mall Google.jpg
Google
El Con Mall Google.jpg
Posted at 3:58 PM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 17:58:37-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at El Con Mall.

Officers say it happened at Thursday afternoon, and they found a man with signs of sharp-force trauma.

Police confirm the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was detained a short distance away.

This investigation remains on going.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE