Man hospitalized after stabbing at El Con Mall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at El Con Mall.
Officers say it happened at Thursday afternoon, and they found a man with signs of sharp-force trauma.
Police confirm the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was detained a short distance away.
This investigation remains on going.
