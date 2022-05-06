Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Man from homicide at an apartment complex identified

Park Irvington.png
Google Maps
Tucson police investigated the killing of a woman at an apartment complex near Park and Irvington Tuesday.
Park Irvington.png
Posted at 9:40 AM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 12:40:17-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to the killing of a woman at an apartment complex on May 2, 2022.

The incident occurred on 1100 block of East Irvington Road around 7:00 p.m.

The victim was identified as 44-year-old Christy Kaplowitch.

During the investigation, Officers gathered sufficient evidence to arrest 63-year-old Michael Edward Aguilar for murder.

Aguilar was found in a mobile trailer. He was arrested and booked into the Pima County Jail.

According to officers, Aguilar and Kaplowitch were in a previous relationship.

Kaplowitch's car was located at a property in the 1700 block of East Bandana Lane.

Homicide Detectives obtained additional trace evidence and charged Aguilar with 1st Degree Murder, Kidnapping, and Auto Theft.

Related article: UPDATE: Woman killed at apartment complex near Park and Irvington

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

4:30 AM - 7:00 AM José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo and April Madison ⏰