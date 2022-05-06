Man from homicide at an apartment complex identified

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to the killing of a woman at an apartment complex on May 2, 2022.
The incident occurred on 1100 block of East Irvington Road around 7:00 p.m.
The victim was identified as 44-year-old Christy Kaplowitch.
During the investigation, Officers gathered sufficient evidence to arrest 63-year-old Michael Edward Aguilar for murder.
Aguilar was found in a mobile trailer. He was arrested and booked into the Pima County Jail.
According to officers, Aguilar and Kaplowitch were in a previous relationship.
Kaplowitch's car was located at a property in the 1700 block of East Bandana Lane.
Homicide Detectives obtained additional trace evidence and charged Aguilar with 1st Degree Murder, Kidnapping, and Auto Theft.
