Man fleeing July 4 crash arrested on DUI charges

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man they say drove into two other cars on the evening of July 4th then ran off on foot.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of La Cañada and Sunset. Deputies found a Jeep Wrangler laying on it's side along with two injured victims in other cars.

Investigators determined the Jeep belonged to 68-year-old Conrad Ahrens.

They say Ahrens was impaired behind the wheel. Deputies learned that Ahrens rear-ended a car then swerved into oncoming lanes of traffic and kept driving. He then hit the second car flipping his own vehicle, and ran away from the scene.

PCSD said it wasn't clear if one of the victims would survive their injuries.

The department's air unit quickly found Ahrens nearby. He's been arrested and is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, wrong way DUI, felony criminal damage and leaving the scene of a serious injury collision.