Man drives through Anamax Park after being pulled over

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sahuarita Police Department responded to a car chase on Feb. 13 around 9:40 p.m.

Officers noticed a silver Dodge truck going west on El Toro Road with a cracked windshield and no operational break lights.

Officers initiated a traffic stop and pulled the driver over to the south parking lot of Anamax Park and identified the driver as Jose J. Morales from Tucson.

Morales was asked to step out of the car, and he instead drove off over a pedestrian bridge and through Anamax Park to evade police.

An officer who was nearby saw Morales exit the park and enter back onto a roadway.

He then drove east onto West Twin Buttes Road, which dead ends into a wash. He struck a steel fence post and became stuck.

Morales was forced out of his car at gunpoint after officers conducted a high-risk stop. He cooperated with officers, got out of his car, and was then arrested.

According to SPD, records showed a misdemeanor warrant for a charge of domestic violence.

After his arrest, Morales was searched, and he had illegal drugs on him. A handgun and drug paraphernalia were found after his car was searched.

Before he was booked into the Pima County Jail, Morales was taken to Northwest Hospital for a medical evaluation. He was taken into custody for a felony Failure to Yield to Law Enforcement (F5), a misdemeanor Possession of a Dangerous Drug (Methamphetamine) (F4), a misdemeanor Possession of a Narcotic Drug (Heroin) (F4), a misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (F6), and Criminal Damage.

He was also charged with an outstanding misdemeanor Domestic Violence arrest warrant (F6).