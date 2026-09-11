Man convicted after woman dies following jump from vehicle during police chase

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — William Holloway has been found guilty of unlawful flight from law enforcement and unlawful imprisonment after a woman jumped from his moving vehicle and later died from her injuries in July.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Office, the woman, later identified as 54-year-old Debra Murrieta, reported a domestic violence incident around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, near Catalina Highway and Melomene Way.

RELATED: UPDATE: Woman who died after jumping from a moving car identified

Murrieta said she was in the car with her boyfriend driving and that he refused to pull over after he had taken 'an illegal drug.'

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but Holloway refused to pull over. Police say the chase ended when Murrieta jumped from the moving vehicle.

She was taken to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Holloway was arrested after deputies located the vehicle with a flat tire.

The judge overseeing the case has scheduled a pretrial conference for Monday, Sept. 28, to set a new trial date after the jury deadlocked on the first-degree murder and domestic violence charges.