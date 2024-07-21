Woman dead after jumping from moving car on east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One woman is dead after jumping from a moving car on the east side Saturday evening, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department.

In a media release, PCSD says the woman reported a domestic violence incident around 6:20 p.m. Saturday, July 20 near Catalina Highway and Melpomene Way. According to the release, the woman said she was in the car with her boyfriend driving, and that he refused to pull over and let her out after he had taken 'an illegal drug'.

PCSD says deputies attempted to pull the car over, but the driver refused to stop, leading deputies to chase his car at varying speeds up to 45 miles per hour. PCSD says the pursuit ended when the woman jumped from the moving car. She died at a local hospital, the press release says.

Deputies found the car later with a flat tire and took the driver, 36-year-old William Holloway, into custody. PCSD has not released the victim's name.

Holloway has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies including Domestic Violence Kidnapping, 1st Degree Homicide, and Unlawful Flight from Law Enforcement. He was booked into Pima County Jail.