Man arrested in Walmart gold chains, rings theft case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police arrested a man who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of gold chains and rings from a Walmart in November.
Tucson police say Ramiro Rodriguez, 30, faces charges including third degree burglary and felony theft.
He was booked into Pima County Jail on a $10,500 bond.
