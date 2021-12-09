Watch
Man arrested in Walmart gold chains, rings theft case

Posted at 12:10 PM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 14:10:21-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police arrested a man who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of gold chains and rings from a Walmart in November.

Tucson police say Ramiro Rodriguez, 30, faces charges including third degree burglary and felony theft.

He was booked into Pima County Jail on a $10,500 bond.
