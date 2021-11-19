Police look for man who stole gold chains, rings from Walmart

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for a man who they say stole $10,000 in gold chains and rings from a Tucson Walmart Monday.

🚔CAN YOU I.D. THIS SUSPECT?🚔



On Monday (11/15), the below pictured suspect stole over $10,000 in gold chains & rings from the Walmart on W. Valencia Rd. The suspect then fled in a red four-door Dodge pickup. Anyone w/info is asked to call 88-CRIME. @ops_south @88CrimeTucson pic.twitter.com/V8DdtDrbHu — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) November 19, 2021

Police say the man left the Walmart on 1650 W. Valencia Road in a four-door Dodge pickup truck.

Those with information should call 88-CRIME.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

