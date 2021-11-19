Watch
Police look for man who stole gold chains, rings from Walmart

Police look for Walmart thieft
Tucson police are looking for a man who they say stole $10,000 in gold chains and rings from a Tucson Walmart Monday.
Posted at 11:59 AM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 13:59:04-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for a man who they say stole $10,000 in gold chains and rings from a Tucson Walmart Monday.

Police say the man left the Walmart on 1650 W. Valencia Road in a four-door Dodge pickup truck.

Those with information should call 88-CRIME.

