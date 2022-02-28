Watch
Man arrested in killing his 83-year-old mother

Posted at 6:46 AM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 08:46:24-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police arrested a man in relation to the killing of his 83-year-old mother Friday.

Tucson Fire responded to a call at about 1:30 p.m. that day from a home in the 9800 block of East Amaroso Lane. Patricia Easter, 83, was found dead in the home.

Brian Patrick Easter, 54, was booked into Pima County Jail on a second-degree murder charge.

No bond had been set as of Monday morning.

