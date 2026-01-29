Man arrested for shooting at same home three separate times in Sierra Vista

Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a man on Wednesday they believe conducted several drive-by shootings on the same home in a single day.

According to a news release from SVPD, officers responded to a call of gunshots fired on a home in the 1100 block of Taylor Drive on Tuesday.

The victims reported hearing what they thought might be gunshots on three separate occasions throughout the day.

Upon inspection, officers and detectives found bullet holes in the home. The victims identified a possible subject and described a silver hatchback vehicle believed to be associated with the shootings.

SVPD and Cochise County Sheriff's Office Special Response Teams executed a search warrant at the suspect's home on Wednesday, in the 600 block of Avenida Escuela. Everyone in the home cooperated and were detained without incident.

One man was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, and discharging a firearm at a structure. He was booked into the Cochise County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.