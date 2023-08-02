Man arrested for selling drugs, medically rejected during evaluation, then dies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 41-year-old Joel Loya was arrested Wednesday on a probation violation warrant for dangerous drug sales and trespassing.

Loya was transported to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex, but was medically rejected during his initial medical evaluation.

Federal Bureau of Investigation officials took him to a local area hospital where he was evaluated and cleared for booking into jail.

On Monday around 9 in the morning, Loya was on detox protocol when he began vomiting.

Tucson Fire EMS were contacted and Loya was taken to the hospital where his condition worsened and later died.

No signs of trauma and suspicious circumstances were found.

This investigation remains ongoing.