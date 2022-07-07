Teen arrested after machete attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday after getting in a fight with three other teenagers and using a machete against one of them.

Community Relations and Public Information Officer Krisanne M. LoGalbo told KGUN 9 officers tracked down the teen using a K9.

He now faces the following charges:



Attempted first degree murder

Aggravated assault use of deadly weapon

According to LoGalbo, the vicitm had "large lacerations to the back of his head and his skull was fractured." She also said "his hand was almost completely severed."

LoGalbo confirms authorities are holding the teenager responsible without bond.

