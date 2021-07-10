A lead in triple homicide of mother and her children

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — No one’s been charged in the killings of a woman and her two children but KGUN9 has a better idea of at least one lead Tucson Police pursued in the case.

Just over a week ago a family member wondered why there’d been no contact from the people in this home near Stella and Prudence.

The answer was homicide.

A woman and her two sons were dead in the house in the 7600 block of Toronto Street.

The victims were 44-year-old Willona Ametrice White, 18-year-old Talmadge Holmes Jr. and 14-year-old Jaiden White.

In the victim’s home, detectives reported spent shell casings, bullet fragments and blood which they collected with swabs---typical when investigators take samples for DNA analysis.

But their search warrants showed besides the home on Toronto Street, detectives searched another home----an apartment rented by a man documents connect to Willona White as of December 2020.

That man is not charged in the deaths but police arrested him the day the deaths were discovered. He is jailed on drug charges. Police say they found 50 fentanyl pills in his apartment---an amount they call suitable for illegal sales.

But detectives say they also found bloody clothing in the man’s apartment, along with ammunition and firearm accessories.

Police say they have no updates on the case at the moment.

The man remains in Pima County Jail on the drug charge. At first he was held without bond. Now his bond is $25,000.