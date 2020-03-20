Man accused of making threats outside a Laveen hospital

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a man has been arrested for allegedly making threats outside a hospital in Laveen.
They say 53-year-old William Guilford is jailed on a $25,000 bond on suspicion of making terrorist threats.
Guilford's next scheduled court appearance is March 25 .
It was unclear Thursday if Guilford has a lawyer yet for his case.
Police say officers responded Wednesday to the parking lot of Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital about a man making threats that he had a bomb in his car.
Police say the hospital was evacuated and closed and police secured the area.
Authorities say a bomb squad searched Guilford's vehicle and nothing suspicious was found.