Man accused of making threats outside a Laveen hospital

Posted: 7:58 AM, Mar 20, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-20 10:58:52-04
PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a man has been arrested for allegedly making threats outside a hospital in Laveen.

They say 53-year-old William Guilford is jailed on a $25,000 bond on suspicion of making terrorist threats.

Guilford's next scheduled court appearance is March 25 .

It was unclear Thursday if Guilford has a lawyer yet for his case.

Police say officers responded Wednesday to the parking lot of Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital about a man making threats that he had a bomb in his car.

Police say the hospital was evacuated and closed and police secured the area.

Authorities say a bomb squad searched Guilford's vehicle and nothing suspicious was found.

