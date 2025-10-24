Man accused of killing girlfriend, dog sentenced to 16 years

The man accused of killing his girlfriend and their dog was sentenced to 16 years in prison this week.

29-year-old Taton Dorfman was arrested in July of 2024 and charged with murder in Marana, according to a Marana Police Department news release.

According to the interim complaint, Marana Police Department responded to the scene on the 5400 block of W. Mosquito Drive, near Linda Vista Boulevard and Hartman Lane, after receiving information from Dorfman’s ex-girlfriend.

Dorfman called his ex-girlfriend and told her he killed his current girlfriend, 30-year-old Hannah Rogers with a firearm. He also told her the dog was dead next to them.

During a FaceTime call, Dorfman showed his ex-girlfriend the scene of him laying next to the victim, with blood around her head. His ex-girlfriend screenshotted the call and sent the pictures to officers.

Marana Police Department responded to the home for a wellness check at about 10:30pm on Sunday and were told he had firearms in the home.

Pima County Regional SWAT was requested and set up containment on the residence.

While on the phone with officers, Dorfman said he killed the victim and was going to kill himself. After about five hours, he agreed to exit the home and was detained at about 3:30 am on Monday morning.

A large amount of alcohol and drug paraphernalia was found in the home. Rogers was found dead with a gunshot wound in the head, a dog was also found dead with a gunshot wound. A handgun was found near the bed. Dorfman had blood on his hands and face.