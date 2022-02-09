Mammoth police look for missing 85-year-old man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mammoth police are looking for a missing 85-year-old man.
Police say Bob Sloan was last seen at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
He is 6 feet tall and 185 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing navy blue sweat pants, a maroon shirt, a gray beanie and boots.
He was driving a dark green 2003 Chevy Silverado with Arizona license plate AEA5JF near Hetzel Avenue and Hollywood Drive in Mammoth.
Those with information should call 911.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter