Mammoth police look for missing 85-year-old man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mammoth police are looking for a missing 85-year-old man.

Police say Bob Sloan was last seen at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

He is 6 feet tall and 185 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing navy blue sweat pants, a maroon shirt, a gray beanie and boots.

He was driving a dark green 2003 Chevy Silverado with Arizona license plate AEA5JF near Hetzel Avenue and Hollywood Drive in Mammoth.

Those with information should call 911.

