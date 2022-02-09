Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Mammoth police look for missing 85-year-old man

Man last seen Tuesday morning
Police say Bob Sloan was last seen at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Posted at 6:33 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 08:33:55-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mammoth police are looking for a missing 85-year-old man.

Police say Bob Sloan was last seen at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

He is 6 feet tall and 185 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing navy blue sweat pants, a maroon shirt, a gray beanie and boots.

He was driving a dark green 2003 Chevy Silverado with Arizona license plate AEA5JF near Hetzel Avenue and Hollywood Drive in Mammoth.

Those with information should call 911.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!