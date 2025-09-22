Make your vote count in this week’s special election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There’s an important election Tuesday—but for voters in just part of Pima County. Here is some information to help voters make their ballots count.

Mid September is an unusual time for an election but voters in about half of Pima County have just a short time left to make their choice of who should represent them in Congressional District 7.

Daniel Butierez is running for the Republicans. Adelita Grijalva is running for the Democrats to replace her father, Raul Grijalva who died last Spring.

As of now, voters need to be dropping off ballots, or planning to vote in person on election day. It’s far too late for a mail in ballot to arrive at the Recorders office in time. A relative can drop off for you, a caregiver can do it or a member of your household like a roommate.

Pima County recorder Gabriela Cazares Kelly’s office has walk up and drive up boxes at the main office at 240 N Stone, and a drive up at the eastside office near Broadway and Kolb.

She says a lot of effort goes into keeping those boxes secure.

“Not only does it not have any exposed bolts, it is bolted into the ground, into concrete. It has anti pry door jambs. It has a false ledge so that things like liquid cannot just be poured into that. It has a waterless fire retardant and it's also under camera at all of our locations."

For voting on election day, Pima County has 59 voting centers. You can choose any one that’s convenient. Follow this link to find the best location for you.

You should have a current government issued photo ID to match with your name on the voter list. If you don’t, poll workers will try other ways to verify you.

“Maybe that driver's license is expired and we're not able to accept it, but they're able to go home and find two pieces of current mail that they can show the site workers.”

But the key is to cast your vote by 7pm election day.