Make a Splash: Tucson opens registration for summer swim lessons, competitive teams

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Parks and Recreation is diving into summer with swim lessons, competitive swim team opportunities, and synchronized swim programs for children and teens across the city.

Swim lessons will be offered for children ages 6 months to 17 years old over four two-week sessions this summer. Each session costs $15, and participants can register in either the StarBabies or Swim School programs.

Sessions are scheduled for:



Session 1: June 1-12

Session 2: June 15-26 (No class June 19 due to a city holiday)

Session 3: June 29-July 10

Session 4: July 13-24

Registration for Sessions 1 and 2 begins Monday, May 18, at 8 a.m. for city residents and 10 a.m. for non-residents. Registration for Sessions 3 and 4 opens Monday, June 1, at the same times.

A detailed list of lesson locations and schedules is available through EZEEreg.com.

The StarBabies program is designed for children ages 6 months to 3 years old and introduces infants and toddlers to the water alongside a parent or caregiver. The program focuses on water safety, floating, submerging, movement in the water, and breathing techniques through songs and activities.

For children ages 3 to 17, the Starfish Swim Lessons program teaches swimming and water safety skills through benchmark levels ranging from beginner to advanced strokes. Students are placed into levels based on their current abilities, from basic submersion and floating skills to freestyle, butterfly, breaststroke, and backstroke techniques.

Adaptive swim instruction is also available for children ages 5 to 16 with physical or cognitive disabilities. Parent participation is required, and families must call 520-837-8068 for prescreening and registration approval.

A discount program is available for qualifying families interested in Learn to Swim lessons. Families must make an appointment with Registration Services before registering.

Tucson Parks and Recreation is also offering a competitive swim team program for participants 17 years old and younger. Swimmers must be able to complete one recognizable competitive stroke across the pool without stopping. Swim tests will take place on the first day of practice.

The swim team season runs June 1 through July 17, with championships scheduled for July 18.

Registration costs:



$30 for city residents

$38 for non-city residents

Swim team locations include:



Archer

Clements

Himmel

Purple Heart

Udall

Registration is capped at 50 participants per site. For more information on registration, programs, or setting up an account, families can contact Registration Services at (520) 791-4877.