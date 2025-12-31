Major ADOT projects in 2026

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation has three major projects that will impact Tucson drivers in the coming year, with one wrapping up, another continuing and a third beginning soon.

I-10 Reconstruction between Ruthrauff and Ina Roads:

The reconstruction and widening of I-10 between Ina and Ruthrauff Roads includes replacing the interchanges at Orange Grove and Sunset Links Roads.

“That reconstructed interchange will have a new connection east of I-10 to River Road. So drivers will have a new connection to the east to Interstate 10,” said ADOT Spokesperson Garin Groff.

The $171 million project, started in 2024, is expected to be completed this spring.

Interstate 10: Kino to Country Club Project:

This $600 million project kicked off last summer.

“It's the largest project ADOT has ever taken in Southern Arizona,” said Groff. “We are widening Interstate 10, we are reconstructing the interchange at Kino Parkway, and we’re building a new interchange at Country Club Road. That Country Club interchange is going to replace the existing Palo Verde interchange for a smoother and safer flow of traffic on Interstate 10.”

The project is expected to continue through 2028. Groff says during construction, ADOT will maintain two lanes of traffic in each direction during peak travel times.

I-19 Irvington Traffic Interchange Improvements Project:

Construction on this project is expected to start in the spring.

“We’ll be reconstructing that interchange with a new bridge across I-19 that will be significantly wider to reduce congestion and improve safety,” said Groff.

There will also be wider on-ramps and more travel lanes on Irvington. During construction, two lanes of travel will remain open in each direction on Irvington during peak travel times. Major construction in this $80 million project is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

Groff says ADOT will maintain access to all businesses during the entire construction process of all these projects.