Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Magnitude 6.1 quake shakes northwest Mexico

earthquake.png
USGS
earthquake.png
Posted at 9:42 AM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 12:42:24-04

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula early Friday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter was 50 miles (80 kilometers) south-southwest of Bahia de Kino in the Gulf of California. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 kilometers).

The Baja California Sur state civil defense agency said that despite an initial tsunami alert issued by the Mexican Navy, there was no notable variation in sea level.

The temblor occurred around 3 a.m. local time. Civil defense in the state of Sonora, on the other side of the gulf, also said there were no initial reports of damage, but the quake was felt in coastal communities.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

WAKE UP WITH GOOD MORNING TUCSON!