Madera Canyon closed to public due to icy conditions

Posted at 3:51 PM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 17:51:44-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Madera Canyon is closed to the public due to hazardous icy and snowy conditions.

Access is limited to residents and authorized service vehicles at Box Canyon and Madera Canyon roads.

For the latest road conditions, residents can call the road closure hotline at (520) 351-3351.

