Love to read? Five literacy-based volunteer ideas in and around Tucson

In the video player: KGUN 9 book donation at Nash Elementary School

Love to read? Check out these book-based volunteer opportunities in Tucson:

Become a Reading Seed Coach at Literacy Connects

Literacy Connects is a Tucson nonprofit that promotes literacy and creative expression—and reading plays a central part in the work they do.

The organization pairs trained volunteers as one-on-one reading coaches to kindergarten - 2nd grade students at Title I schools. The students can practice reading in a in a positive setting, which Literacy Connects says ultimately increases their confidence in the classroom.

Sign up for a volunteer learning session on the Literacy Connects website.

Volunteer as a tutor at Pima Community College

If you prefer to volunteer with adult students, PCC recruits volunteer tutors in a number of literacy-based fields, including English language learning and writing.

For more information, call PCC's Adult Basic Education program at (520) 206-3737.

Read to a dog at your local library

You local Pima County Public Library (PCPL) has many volunteer opportunities—all relating to literacy, of course—for people of all ages.

If you want to combine a love of reading with some four-legged friends, the library's 'Read to a Dog' program could be for you. According to PCPL, the program offers a read-out-loud session for kids to practice their skills to a non-judgmental listener, ultimately increasing their motivation to read on their own:

For many children, this allows them a rare chance to experience stress free reading; they're able to relax and having fun while reading! They come to think of themselves as good readers, which helps their self esteem and makes them eager to read. And eager readers practice their reading more often, leading to improved reading skill.

'Read to a Dog' takes place at libraries around Pima County Wednesdays as various times. PCPL offers opportunities for certified therapy dogs to participate.

For a complete program schedule, visit the PCPL website.

Volunteer your environmental literacy skills

Living in the desert requires a different set of literacy skills, specifically related to the Sonoran Desert's unique landscape. Understanding the regions natural history, resource limitations and physical challenges can create a better quality of life for everyone who makes the desert their home

Saguaro National Park has opportunities to help educate students and visitors about the world around them by leading field trips, making classroom presentations, and giving visitor center talks.

Time commitments are about 4 - 5 hours per week. Training is provided for new volunteers.

For more information about currently open volunteer positions, visit the Saguaro National Park website.

Host a book drive for Make Way for Books

Do you feel like kids should have more books in their personal collection? According to the award-winning Tucson nonprofit Make Way for Books, early access to books is the gateway to higher academic performance throughout their school careers. Their Blue Book House Project handed out more than 19,000 new and gently-used books last year.

You can help get books into the hands of youngsters by hosting a book drive at your school, office or other community center.

Not able to host a drive? Make Way for Books also accepts donations at their office at 700 N. Stone Ave. weekdays between 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Learn how to host a drive at the Make Way for Books website.