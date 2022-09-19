Make Way for Books earns Library of Congress honor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Make Way for Books was named the 2022 Library of Congress American Prize winner.
The prize was awarded due to the organization's work at getting children of young ages involved with literacy.
"Literacy means you can absorb information yourself and make your own decision, and that is freedom,” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, in a statement. “Through the generosity of David M. Rubenstein, the Library of Congress is proud to honor and celebrate the achievements of these extraordinary organizations in their efforts to advance literacy across the globe.”
Established in 1998, Make Way for Books reaches 20,000 young children, families and teachers each year. The goal of the organization is to break down barriers that keep families with young children from reaching literary resources.
The organization's data says that 98 percent of children involved develop emergent literacy and language skills.
