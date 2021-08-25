Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Los Reales and Brackenbury shut down due to wreck

Los Reales Road and Brackenbury Drive was closed in all directions Wednesday due to a wreck.
Posted at 7:48 AM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 10:51:12-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Los Reales Road and Brackenbury Drive was closed in all directions Wednesday due to a wreck.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle were involved.

Camino de la Tierra and Avenida Obregon worked as alternates.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!