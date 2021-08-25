Los Reales and Brackenbury shut down due to wreck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Los Reales Road and Brackenbury Drive was closed in all directions Wednesday due to a wreck.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle were involved.
Camino de la Tierra and Avenida Obregon worked as alternates.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter