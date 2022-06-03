Watch
Looking for a new pet? PACC can help

Posted at 12:05 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 15:05:45-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is offering free adoptions at its center.

Using this coupon you can adopt any PACC pet for free. There may be a licensing fee and the coupon does not apply to the reservation fees.

Hours of operation:

  • Monday to Friday: noon to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Location:
4000 N Silverbell Road

As of June 3, 2022, PACC is still in code red status due to the number of pets coming in versus the amount being adopted.

Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9.

