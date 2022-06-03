Looking for a new pet? PACC can help

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is offering free adoptions at its center.
Using this coupon you can adopt any PACC pet for free. There may be a licensing fee and the coupon does not apply to the reservation fees.
Hours of operation:
- Monday to Friday: noon to 7 p.m.
- Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Location:
4000 N Silverbell Road
As of June 3, 2022, PACC is still in code red status due to the number of pets coming in versus the amount being adopted.
There is never a bad time to add a pet to the family but summer might just be the best time. If you’re thinking about adopting a pet, come visit the shelter at 4000 N Silverbell Rd. from noon – 7 p.m. Mon-Fri, or 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sat & Sun. pic.twitter.com/5Rnfk8Rt7R— Pima Animal Care (@PimaAnimalCare) June 2, 2022
