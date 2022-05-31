Looking for a fun way to spend your Saturday's at Reid Park Zoo?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Reid Park Zoo is hosting Summer Safari Nights up until August.
It is open to the public from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased on site or online:
- Free for Zoo members
- $10.50 for adults (ages 15-61)
- $8.50 seniors (ages 62+)
- $6.50 for children ages 2-14
- Free for children under 2
Guests may experience themed nights featuring different keeper chats, animal encounters, artifact stations, live music and special activities.
Every week will have a different theme, which will be fun for photos.
Week Themes
- June 4: Animal Superheroes and Superpowers
- June 11: Beach Party/World Ocean’s Day
- June 25: From the Amazon to the Andes –Celebrating South American Animals
- July 2: Spots and Stripes
- July 9: Caring for Carnivores
- July 16: Bird is the Word and Reptiles Rule
- July 23: Hoofin’ It
- July 30: Dog Days and Astronomy Summer
- August 6: Positively Primates
- August 13: Social Networking in the Animal Kingdom
For more information, visit reidparkzoo.org.
