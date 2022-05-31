Watch
Looking for a fun way to spend your Saturday's at Reid Park Zoo?

Summer Safari Nights
Karen McCrorey
Posted at 10:40 AM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 13:40:02-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Reid Park Zoo is hosting Summer Safari Nights up until August.

It is open to the public from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on site or online:

  • Free for Zoo members
  • $10.50 for adults (ages 15-61)
  • $8.50 seniors (ages 62+)
  • $6.50 for children ages 2-14
  • Free for children under 2

Guests may experience themed nights featuring different keeper chats, animal encounters, artifact stations, live music and special activities.

Every week will have a different theme, which will be fun for photos.

Week Themes

  • June 4: Animal Superheroes and Superpowers
  • June 11: Beach Party/World Ocean’s Day
  • June 25: From the Amazon to the Andes –Celebrating South American Animals
  • July 2: Spots and Stripes
  • July 9: Caring for Carnivores
  • July 16: Bird is the Word and Reptiles Rule
  • July 23: Hoofin’ It
  • July 30: Dog Days and Astronomy Summer
  • August 6: Positively Primates
  • August 13: Social Networking in the Animal Kingdom

For more information, visit reidparkzoo.org.

