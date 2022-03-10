Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Mountain lions spotted at homes in Oro Valley and Rio Rico

Mountain lion stalks Utah man along trail
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wally Santana/AP
A puma rests in its enclosure at the Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand, Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Petchaburi, Thailand. (AP Photo/Wally Santana)
Mountain lion stalks Utah man along trail
Mountain Lion
Posted at 11:56 AM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 14:00:34-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) reported that mountain lions were spotted yesterday at homes in Oro Valley and Rio Rico.

Mountain Lions are most commonly found in South East Arizona says the AZGFD.

The current population of mountain lions in Arizona ranges from approximately 2,000 to 2,700 statewide.

Research done through the AZGFD shows mountain lions are not an endangered or threatened species in Arizona.

If you see a predator sighting in your area, you can report it to the AZGFD at 623-236-7201.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo, and April Madison | Mon-Fri, 4:30 - 7:00 AM.