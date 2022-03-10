Mountain lions spotted at homes in Oro Valley and Rio Rico

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) reported that mountain lions were spotted yesterday at homes in Oro Valley and Rio Rico.

Mountain lions at homes in Rio Rico & Oro Valley yesterday. Elusive & rarely seen, they are more common in SE AZ than most residents think. Public safety is among our top wildlife management priorities. Call 623-236-7201 if sighted to help us monitor their movement & behavior. pic.twitter.com/ugkmwKMs7i — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) March 10, 2022

Mountain Lions are most commonly found in South East Arizona says the AZGFD.

The current population of mountain lions in Arizona ranges from approximately 2,000 to 2,700 statewide.

Research done through the AZGFD shows mountain lions are not an endangered or threatened species in Arizona.

If you see a predator sighting in your area, you can report it to the AZGFD at 623-236-7201.

