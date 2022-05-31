Local wins contest to rename former Vistoso Golf Course

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Town of Oro Valley has found a new name for the former Vistoso Golf Course.

'Vistoso Trails Nature Preserve' is all thanks to Oro Valley resident Nikki Dilbeck for coming up with the name.

"I feel honored that the Council, and the community members who voted in the first round, think Vistoso Trails Nature Preserve would be a fitting name for this wonderful property," expressed Dilbeck. "When I saw the initial call for name suggestions, Vistoso Trails Nature Preserve popped into my head, and it just felt like the right fit."

Oro Valley officials say they over 1,500 name ideas were submitted.

A five-member committee then narrowed down the list to top 10 submissions.

Finally, about 500 Oro Valley residents cast their vote on which was their favorite.

"It’s such a wonderful resource for the whole Oro Valley community," added Dilbeck. "Preserve Vistoso, the Town of Oro Valley, and The Conservation Fund worked long and hard to acquire this acreage so that it can be preserved without threat of development."

The Town will award Dilbeck with a prize package valued at more than $1,700. This includes an annual family membership to the Oro Valley Community and Recreation Center, plus the Oro Valley Aquatic Center.

An Oro Valley spokesperson clarified the Conservation Fund will maintain ownership of the property until ownership is transferred to the Town sometime after July 1

