Can you help Oro Valley rename the previously known Vistoso Golf Course area?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley is announcing a contest to rename the 202 acres previously known as the Vistoso Golf Course.

The town has plans to preserve the area as a passive recreational space for all to enjoy.

A prize package valued at more than $1,700 is offered to the number-one choice.

This winner of Name OV’s New 202-Acre Outdoor Space! will receive the following items:



One-year Premium Family Membership to the Oro Valley Community and Recreation Center, which also includes access to the Oro Valley Aquatic Center ($1,200 value)

Kickball Team entry, Fall 2022 ($350 value)

Round-Up at the Ranch 5K, four entries ($100 value)

Park Ramada Rental (4 hours) at Naranja, Riverfront or James D. Kriegh Park ($40 value)

Assorted OV-branded merchandise

Anyone is welcome to submit names at the city's website.

The official contest rules for round one are as follows:



Submissions cannot contain copyrighted or trademarked names or phrases.

Any language deemed offensive or inappropriate (determination to be made at the Town’s discretion) will be immediately disregarded.

The participant’s name and contact information is required for submission.

You do not need to be an Oro Valley resident to submit a name.

Submissions must be received by 11:59 p.m. PST on Sunday, April 17.

Participants will claim no right to the name provided and agree to let the Town of Oro Valley use all or part of their submission idea for the naming process, final property name and related signage and promotion in Town communications.

After the submissions are reviewed, a five-member committee will narrow them down.

Round two of the contest featuring the top 10 choices consists of:



Voting online only via survey link.

This link will be posted to the Town’s website and social media for the duration of the voting period.

Voters may select up to three (3) of the top 10 names.

Voting is restricted to Oro Valley residents.

The voter’s name and address are required for residency verification.

Voting is tentatively scheduled to open the first week of May.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for later this year will feature the winner, debuting the new name.

