Local vendors say the 101st annual Tucson Rodeo has been a massive financial success for them

TUCSON, Ariz. — The 101st Tucson Rodeo is proving to be more than a showcase for cowboys and cattle — it's giving local businesses a significant financial lift.

From kettle corn to hand-crafted leather goods, vendors across the rodeo grounds say the event is helping them grow their customer base and gain recognition in the Tucson market.

Maria Lucia Acosta, co-owner of Gema Raspados and Hot Dogs, spoke about the impact in Spanish. In translation, she said the event has been a major driver for her small business.

"It's helping us grow our business sales because we do have a small local business here in Tucson," Acosta said.

"Us local businesses need for us to move forward and it's most important thing is the people consume local businesses," Acosta said.

Acosta said that in her two years at the rodeo, she has noticed a massive increase in foot traffic at her spot outside the rodeo along 12th and Veterans. She also noted the value of the community presence at the event.

"It's been a huge help getting to know some local people because 80% of the people who are here are from Tucson and Arizona," Acosta said.

Michelle Kestor's Roadtique Boutique, which focuses on cowgirl apparel, and Trevor Volpe, another new vendor, both say the rodeo is helping kick start their businesses.

"It's been huge we made so many new connections with different businesses and organizations around the area," Kestor said.

"This is really putting us on the map," Volpe said.

"It means everything that people can walk past my booth and see the beautiful art that we've made," Volpe said.

Walking the grounds, I counted hundreds of local businesses and organizations taking part in this year's event.

