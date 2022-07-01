TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN — Leaders of the local transgender organization Familia: Trans Queer Liberation Movement organized a rally and march in downtown Tucson Thursday, June 30.

The group gathered in front of the Joel D. Valdez Main Library on Stone Avenue, on the final day of Pride Month to "demand an end to trans detention, an end to Title 42 and anti-trans legislation," the group shared on social media.

Approximately 100 or more people, according to Familia: TQLM, marched to the U.S. Immigration Court at 300 W. Congress St.

"We are in critical times when transgender people are under attack so we must continue to mobilize ourselves and speak up against these injustices," said Jennicet Gutierrez, Co-Director of Familia: TQLM.

Among their concerns were the protection of trans immigrants and a demand to end Title 42.

Members of the group also voiced concern that the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court could signal a risk that members of the trans community could lose their rights.

