Local reaction to Justice Clarence Thomas's opinion on issues

TUCSON, Ariz.(KGUN) — Pastor Steve Melde with Christ Presbyterian Church in Tucson says Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas's suggestion that contraception and same sex marriage should be reviewed has raised a lot of questions and concerns.

“What judge Thomas is saying he wants to look into what he calls erroneous laws that have been made over the years I find it deeply concerning it’s a step in taking away people’s rights,” Melde said.

The pastor says the potential for future outcomes that can put controls on personal lives and decisions can have long lasting effects for both heterosexual and same sex couples, he also says it's a step back in time.

"I can’t imagine why the supreme court would need to go back and talk about what heterosexual married couples can and cannot do with contraception, intimate moments. He wants to go back and regulate things for people that don’t need to be regulated,” Melde said.

Pastor Melde says he’s dedicated to doing what he can to help fight the decision and will continue his work to build a more inclusive community.

Understandings have changed, even in our faith we’ve grown we’ve learned more,” Melde said.