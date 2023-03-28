Local thrift store gives back to single parents

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Serving the Old Pueblo through hope and purpose is what a local non-profit strives to accomplish each time a new customer walks through their door.

Elsa's Closet Thrift Store is working to help single parents in the Tucson community get back on their feet. This nonprofit accepts donations of all kinds and it immediately goes right back into helping local families in need whether that’s a new outfit, kitchen supplies, toys or even furniture.

“I think single parents are the ones that need a little bit of that extra help," said Gladys Pineda, Elsa’s Closet Thrift Store.

This namesake store says they are motivated to give back because of a late friend named "Elsa" who would have given anything to someone in need.

"She was a single mom. She was funny, she was giving, she was something else!” said Pineda.

Elsa’s Closet is working to create new workshops by 2024 that help single parents get better at using technology, practicing job interview skills, and organizing finances.

“I think the best part is the computer program that we're going to have. Once they're finished their 10 sessions on the computers, they'll be able to take home a laptop for free," said Pineda.

Elsa’s Closet thrives off gently used donations and volunteers. They are hoping more people enter their doors to help single parents in our community understand that they are never alone.

For more information on how you can help jump-start this initiative, call Elsa's Closet at (520) 475-0469 or email elsasclosettucson@gmail.com