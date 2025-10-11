Local organizations support federal workers during government shutdown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Stephanie Orchard has been dealing with the fallout of being furloughed from her job as an agricultural engineer with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"I know there are plenty of people who are still struggling day-to-day," Orchard said. "I know there’s been a lot of tension regarding potential layoffs for us and potentially losing our jobs."

Orchard says not being able to do her job... That's what hurts the most.

I work a lot with farmers, and I really wish that I could be out there helping them in the field. Really and truly, I wish I could be out there helping the public.

Orchard is one of 92 thousand federal workers in Arizona potentially affected by the shutdown, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

Potentially thousands of federal workers will be sent home without a check this payday while the government figures out a new budget to end the shutdown.

While workers go without pay, local businesses like Rocco's Little Chicago Pizzeria are stepping in to help.

"We’re offering half off on just our lunch specials during lunch hours for any government employees who come in just to try to alleviate whatever suffering we can," Rocco's Owner Anthony DiGrazia told KGUN9.

The Pima Area Labor Federation has also stepped in with plans to support federal workers.

"We’re also doing monetary or food bank donations that can be brought to the Pima Area Labor Federation," said P.A.L.F. Chair Cecilia Valdez. "We’re going to be providing hygiene and health products that are not, that maybe some of the employees and one of the federal workers may need."

Overall, local organizations like P.A.L.F. hope to step in and keep people afloat until the shutdown ends.

"I know there’s been a lot of negativity towards federal workers, especially from the higher-ups in the government, and that’s a little bit discouraging, but the local support has been nice," Orchard said.

Resources for anyone affected by the government shutdown can be found here.