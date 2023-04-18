Local non-profit inspiring refugees through the arts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona is home to thousands of refugee families and each year many of them arrive in the desert after being impacted by severe trauma. "Owl and Panther" is a Tucson non-profit that caters to the arriving refugee families.

Their whole mission is to inspire and support refugees through arts and community outreach.

"We’re one of the cities that’s designated by the federal government to receive refugees each year," said said Abby Hungwe, Owl and Panther.

With Tucson being a resettlement city, a lot of refugees are coming from Africa and Ukraine with some even seeking asylum. But, there’s a new wave of refugees arriving to the Old Pueblo and Owl and Panther is doing their best to keep up.

“In any given year, "Owl and Panther" are serving anywhere from 80-90 individuals. However, this year, we have doubled because we are now serving Afghan refugees through a contract with the Arizona Department of Economics Security," said Hungwe.

"Owl & Panther" has been able to serve refugees from 35 countries. This is a self-graduation and open door organization so participants are able to come and go as they wish but a lot of them choose to stay in Tucson long term because of the opportunities and people they meet.

"Owl and Panther" rely solely on volunteers to help mentor refugees. Donations help pay for art classes in order to learn how to express themselves.

For more information on how to help the local non-profit visit their website.