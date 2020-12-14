Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Local charity started by 10-year-old seeking donations to feed hungry pets

Cody's Friends says need for food has skyrocketed
items.[0].image.alt
Dog
Posted at 4:38 PM, Dec 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-14 18:38:12-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tucson charity that specializes in feeding hungry pets said the need for their services has "exploded" during Arizona's most recent COVID-19 surge.

Cody's Friends provides pet food to area food banks, and individuals who need help feeding their dogs and cats.

RELATED STORY: Nearly 9,000 cat meals dropped off at Tucson-area animal rescue groups

In a Facebook post, the charity said more people are out of work because of a spike in COVID cases and they're getting more calls about people in need of pet food.

They said if given the choice, many people will go without food for themselves in order to feed their pets.

Photo showing many bags of dog food

In their post, the organizations said all the food pictured above will be distributed to people or other organizations in just two days.

Click here to donate to the organization or to find a list of locations to drop off food donations.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING NEWS 24/7