Local charity started by 10-year-old seeking donations to feed hungry pets

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tucson charity that specializes in feeding hungry pets said the need for their services has "exploded" during Arizona's most recent COVID-19 surge.

Cody's Friends provides pet food to area food banks, and individuals who need help feeding their dogs and cats.

In a Facebook post, the charity said more people are out of work because of a spike in COVID cases and they're getting more calls about people in need of pet food.

They said if given the choice, many people will go without food for themselves in order to feed their pets.

In their post, the organizations said all the food pictured above will be distributed to people or other organizations in just two days.

